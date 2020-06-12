Milind Soman Shows His 'Sabzee Ka Ghar'; Wife Ankita Calls Him A 'Bearded Farmer'

Milind Soman on Friday took to his Instagram handle to give his fans and followers a sneak-peek inside his 'Sabzee ka ghar' that he built just before lockdown. Sharing pictures of 'green green' vegetables, Soman said that wife Ankita Konwar finally has a 'bearded farmer.'

The fitness enthusiast also said that he is really finding happiness in growing their own food. In the last picture, Soman shows a basket filled with fresh cucumbers, brinjals, and other vegetables from his 'greenhouse'.

Fans were stunned seeing the fresh produce. One user wrote, "That's great sir... It feels so good to grow your own food. Thank you for being an Urban Farmer.. " The other said, "It's so cool looking at the greens all around. Can imagine how awesome it feels to be in there, especially after a little rain." [sic]

Ankita Konwar takes 'ultra husband' Milind Soman's push-ups to next level, shares pics

Milind Soman's social media updates are a testament to his undying passion for fitness and adventures. The 'Iron Man of India' continues to inspire his fans with his simple lifestyle and healthy choices that he shares through his Instagram account as mantras for wellness. On Thursday, Milind shared a rather quirky update as he revealed the secret to his age-defying looks with a video of his workout and a note about his diet pattern.

He wrote, "How many things can you do with a melon ? Before you eat it 🤪 I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together 🙈 sometimes it takes me an hour!!! And then I rub the skins on my face :)"

Milind Soman promises to keep his hair and beard for a bit in his latest post

