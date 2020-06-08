Ankita Konwar Takes 'ultra Husband' Milind Soman's Push-ups To Next Level, Shares Pics

Ankita Konwar shares her 'ultra husband' Milind Soman's passion for fitness and the couple's social media updates while under lockdown have been proof of it. As the country undergoes the first 'Unlock' phase on Monday, Konwar took to social media and asked, "How's Monday going folks?" as she shared throwback pictures of a rather quirky workout session.

In the pictures, Milind can be seen doing push-ups while Ankita sits crosslegged on his back, increasing the difficulty level of his fitness session. She captioned the post, "Absolutely love these pictures." and poked fun at Milind Soman by adding that the pictures were taken "Before Milind Soman went all Milind Soman about his beard and hair.".

Milind Soman has also gone out for quite a few runs in the past few days and has posted about them. He recently shared another picture from one of those runs and captioned it, "I know generally 3 kinds of people. People who continued to exercise and learnt new skills during lockdown. People who were not able to adapt and their food and activity habits went haywire, but who will re-learn and bounce back.".

He added, "People who never understood the value of working hard to be healthy, but the learnings of the pandemic have been a life changing experience, and are now tentatively exploring a fitter healthier lifestyle. To the first two I say, take it slow when you re start outside, and to the third, Welcome To The Family! Back to running bliss !! Will keep the beard and hair for a bit. (sic)"

1500 kms run from Delhi to Mumbai

Milind Soman celebrated World Environment Day on June 5 by recalling the time when he ran 1500 kms from Delhi to Mumbai in 2012. The actor shared a throwback photo from the run and revealed that he completed the run in 30 days. He stressed on the fact that, 'the awareness (about the environment) is much more today but still nowhere as much as it should be.'

"The solution to many of the problems we face today, from our own health, to the health of the environment, is to do more and consume less," Soman wrote.

