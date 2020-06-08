Milind Soman Promises To Keep His Hair And Beard For A Bit In His Latest Post

Bollywood actor and fitness promoter Milind Soman has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a picture of him running. The actor stressed the importance of working hard and staying healthy. Read on to know more details:

Milind Soman describes three categories of people

Milind Soman posted a picture of himself on the photo-sharing platform. In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, the actor described the three kinds of people. The first category of them continues to work out and learn new skills amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Others could not adapt and their food habits went out of order. Additionally, there is a third category of people who did not understand the value of working hard to stay fit but have been exploring a healthier lifestyle amid the crisis. Soman shared advice for all of them.

Soman wrote, “I know generally 3 kinds of people. People who continued to exercise and learnt new skills during the lockdown. People who were not able to adapt and their food and activity habits went haywire, but who will re-learn and bounce back. People who never understood the value of working hard to be healthy, but the learnings of the pandemic have been a life-changing experience, and are now tentatively exploring a fitter healthier lifestyle. To the first two I say, take it slow when you restart outside, and to the third, Welcome To The Family !!!! 😄.Back to running bliss !! Will keep the beard and hair for a bit 🙂.”

Milind Soman's Environment Day post

Milind Soman also celebrated World Environment Day on Saturday. The actor recalled the time when he ran 1500 km from Delhi to Mumbai in 2012. He completed his run in 30 days. Soman explained his observation by revealing that awareness has increased during this time. Furthermore, he provided a solution for a healthier lifestyle and said that doing more and consuming less could help with the same.

Amid the lockdown, Monind Soman has been spending time with his mother Usha Soman, and wife Ankita Konwar in Mumbai. He has also been quite active on social media. In an interview, the actor has also revealed that he has managed to stay fit during the crisis. Milind Soman revealed that he chose to climb stairs as a substitute for running. Moreover, he worked out along with his family members on the terrace.

