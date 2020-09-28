Milind Soman Says, 'I Used To Smoke Because I Was Stupid'; Wife Ankita Konwar Reacts

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman on Monday took to his Twitter handle to share that his decision of smoking back in the day was 'stupid'. Soman also asked if this is how all 'smokers felt?'. Wife Ankita Konwar immediately dropped a comment and said, 'of course'.

Back in 2015, Milind Soman shared how he used to smoke 30 cigarettes in a day and it took him 3 years to discipline himself and quit smoking.

I used to smoke because I was stupid. Is it the same for all smokers ? — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 28, 2020

On September 24, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Cricketer Virat Kohli and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar were among the fitness influencers who participated in the event. On the other side, model-actor Milind Soman was also one of the participants, and during his interaction, Soman said that he does not need much to stay fit and people need to have the mental motivation to maintain fitness.

Milind Soman's mother inspires PM Modi with her fitness level at 81

Interestingly, to greet Milind Soman, PM Modi referred to him as "Made In India Milind". As the conversation moved ahead, PM Modi questioned Milind Soman about the online discussion of his age. To which Soman replied, "Many ask me, are you 55? They wonder how I can run 500 KM at this age. I tell them my mother is 81. I want to be like her when I reach that age. My mother is an inspiration for me and many others".

