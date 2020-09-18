Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Share Pictures Of Their First Flight After Six Months

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are back to travelling as the country opens up its Airports for the public. The couple recently shared a photo from the Mumbai Airport. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar revealed that this was their first flight after the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed in March of this year. Check out Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's latest Airport photos on Instagram.

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar travel via flight for first time since COVID-19 lockdown

Above is Ankita Konwar's latest post on her Instagram page. Ankita Konwar first shared a photo of herself sitting in the airport's waiting area. In the next image, Milind Soman and Ankita pose together with their personal protective masks on. In the caption for the image, Ankita Konwar wrote that this was the first time she and Milind Soman were taking a flight since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Later, Ankita Konwar also shared a photo of herself while sitting inside the flight. Milind Soman also took to his Instagram page to share his experience of boarding a flight during the COVID-19 pandemic. The model shared a photo of himself wearing a face shield, and in the caption of the post, he revealed how he boarding his first flight after the lockdown. Milind Soman wrote that the whole procedure was rather smooth.

In fact, Milind Soman felt like the process was even better than before. He revealed that the was proper social distancing and no contact. He also added that there was no stopping anywhere.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's show Four More Shots Please! He also worked as one of the Judges for India’s Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are still staying in touch with the fans via social media. Milind Soman has also been sharing photos and videos of his strict workout routine on his Instagram page. He also shared some of his old modelling photos during the lockdown.

[Promo Source: Ankita Konwar Instagram]

