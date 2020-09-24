Milind Soman's Mother Inspires PM Modi With Her Fitness Level At 81

Actor and model Milind Soman’s fitness level now has a tag of approval from PM Narendra Modi. In a recent Fit India dialogue, PM Modi spoke to Milind Soman about the importance of fitness. In this Fit India dialogue live session, PM Narendra Modi also called Milind’s mother "inspirational".

PM Narendra Modi applauds Milind Soman's mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently organised a Fit India dialogue. In this live session, PM Modi discussed the importance of fitness and how it affects once mental health. During this dialogue he was joined by many personalities like Virat Kohli, footballer Afshan Ashiq, Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, Milind Soman, and many others.

PM Narendra Modi and Milind Soman spoke about various issues during this Fit India dialogue. PM Modi started the conversation by asking Milind Soman about his real age. Prime Minister Modi joked about how people often discuss his age due to his tremendous fitness level. Milind Soman answered PM Modi’s question by first congratulating him on the Fit India movement.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining fitness. During this conversation, Milind Soman also mentioned how there is no dialogue in our country about maintaining a certain fitness level at all ages. Soon, PM Narendra Modi applauded the fitness level of Milind Soman’s mother Usha Soman.

While talking about Usha Soman’s fitness level, PM Narendra Modi mentioned that he has seen Milind’s mother doing push-ups. He added that he finds his mother’s fitness level an “inspiration”. After PM Modi’s comment, Milind Soman revealed that his mother recently started trekking and she also scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Furthermore, during this discussion, Milind Soman added that he wants to be as fit as his mother when he turns 81. During this Fit India dialogue, Milind added that he tries to incorporate exercise in day-to-day life as much as possible. Sometimes his workout can last for half-hour while sometimes it is close to three hours.

As mentioned earlier, PM Narendra Modi was joined by Virat Kohli in this Fit India dialogue. During their discussion, PM Modi and Virat also discussed the importance of maintaining a certain level of fitness and how important it is to have a proper diet. While concluding the discussion with wishing Virat Kohli’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma good health since the couple is expecting their first child together.

