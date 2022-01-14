Milind Soman Shares Makar Sankranti Wishes As He Dons Gift By His Mother-in-law; See Pic

Milind Soman took to his Instagram account on the special occasion of Makar Sankranti and extended wishes to his fans and followers online. He was seen in an all-new avatar as he donned a blue traditional outfit on the occasion and mentioned that the stole around his neck was a gift to him by his mother-in-law. He also shared some glimpses of his wife Ankita Konwar in the pictures he uploaded.

Milind Soman shares a glimpse into Makar Sankranti celebrations with Ankita Konwar

Soman headed to his social media account on Friday and posted a few glimpses into his Makar Sankranti 2022 celebrations. He posed next to a tree in a few of his pictures and was seen in ethnic wear. He donned a blue kurta and accompanied it with a pair of jeans, as he wore a cream coloured jacket along with it. He also had a stole around his neck and penned down a caption giving fans and followers some details about his ensemble. He wrote, "Happy Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti to the world! The blue stole was a gift from my mother in law and the vest was made by my sister in law 🤗 the forest is our home @ankita_earthy wishing you happiness and laughter and love always ❤️"

Ankita Konwar recently took to social media and revealed that she and Soman had tested positive for COVID as she shared some glimpses into their quarantine together. She mentioned they were both asymptomatic and have now recovered. She also shared a picture of the couple in a field and mentioned they had been consuming 'homegrown food'. Her caption read, "This was us in quarantine 😊 First time for me, second time for @milindrunning. Asymptomatic and now negative. Tested because we met someone who turned out to be positive. Homegrown food, kadha everyday 🙌🏽"

The couple is known for their healthy and fit lifestyle and often share glimpses of the challenges they take on together. Most recently, Soman shared a picture of the duo running and mentioned they had covered 62km in a day. The caption read, "Start of the Last Long Run, Jaisalmer! 9degrees so very cold if you are from Mumbai 🤪 62km for today !!!" Several fans took to the comments section and cheered them on.

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning