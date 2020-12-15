Milind Soman Shares Video Doing Pull-ups Hanging From A Tree Branch; Watch

Actor Milind Soman has been shelling out fitness goals with his workout videos on social media. Recently, he inspired his fans and followers with a clip of himself doing pull-ups with the branch of a tree. Moreover, the actor is flaunting his chiselled muscles in a bare-bodied video. Here is everything about the video shared by Milind Soman that you must check out right away:

Milind Soman shares Reel doing pull-ups with a branch of a tree

Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared a video of himself doing pull-ups with sheer grace through his official handle on December 15, 2020, Tuesday. The actor is visibly working out in an outdoor location featuring lush green grass and trees. Standing beside one, he jumped up to show his exercise to fans and followers on the social media platforms. Milind Soman has worn a pair of black shaded shorts and accessorised sunglasses.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram reel video, the actor wrote a motivational quote for his fans to read. He penned, “our big opportunity may be right where you are now, look carefully” with a smiley emoticon. Additionally, he placed relevant hashtags to his social media post, including Reels Instagram, Feel it Reel it, Pull-ups, and Keep Mo in the description. Check out Milind Soman's Instagram video below:

Responses to Milind Soman's Instagram video

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Milind Soman garnered more than 2600 likes, 28,000 views, and over 20 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the clip, on Instagram. Many among them lauded his thoughts in the caption and hardworking attitude, for work out regime. They wrote inspiring, wow, true, and cool, to agree to him. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, fire, heart-eyed smileys, fire, and bombs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses by fans that you must check out:

