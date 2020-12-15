Milind Soman's Haircut Gives Him A New Look, Fans Call Him 'ageless'; See Pic

Milind Soman has been one of the well-known fitness icons in India for quite a while now. Coming from a modelling background, he is also followed for his fashion and style. He had been sporting his long-hair look in the lockdown and quarantine period, but he has now cut his hair and posted a video of it along with other images showing his new hairdo. Have a glimpse of his new look.

Milind Soman cuts his long braids, reveals his new look

Milind Soman’s Instagram has seen the actor sporting various looks and hairstyle over the years. In the pandemic period, the look of his long braids had seemed to grow on the actor but his fans won’t be able to view that look of him anymore, except for in his old pictures. The actor has eventually decided to move on from his long-hair look and has cut his hair, without failing to style it even better. He has posted the video of him getting his hair cut and posted his before and after look as well.

The new Milind Soman’s haircut shows his hair trimmed from the side and back of his head, while the top still sees long yet styled hair. This hairstyle has become rather popular, especially among youngsters. Given the ‘ageless’ reputation that the actor has built up over the years, it was no surprise that it seems to suit quite well on him.

As soon as the video and the photos were posted, fans and followers started filling up his comments section. As expected, they seem to absolutely like and enjoy Milind Soman’s haircut. They showered praises on his good looks and new haircut with wit and humour.

While Milind Soman has not been seen on the big screen for quite some time now, the actor has been very active on social media propagating fitness and healthy living. He had recently interacted with PM Narendra Modi along with other athletes about the importance of fitness and what can people do to follow that. Milind was last seen in the movie Hamara Tiranga in 2018 and in Amazon's Prime Video's Four More Shots Please season 2.

