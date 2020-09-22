Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Harry Potter star Tom Felton looks unrecognizable in his new Netflix movie. The film will be called A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting and has been described as a fantasy film by Netflix. Read ahead to know more about Tom Felton's new role.

Tom Felton drops his blonde-hair look

The star famous for playing Draco in Harry Potter has had a spectacular transformation for his new movie. Tom Felton has dropped his whitish-blonde hair and has adopted a rather darker shade of colour for his hair. The star is still seen in a more bold look in the new movie. Though the A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting trailer hasn't been released yet, many fans have expressed their excitement to see Tom Felton in his new movie.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is based on a novel of the same name. The original author for the book is Joe Ballarini who has also worked as a screenwriter for the upcoming film. The original book trilogy is a story about a babysitter who's job keeps getting disrupted by a monster.

Netflix officially announced this movie on September 4 on Twitter. Their tweet read - '#Pose star @IndyaMoore &@TomFelton join Tamara Smart, Alessio Scalzotto, Oona Laurence & Ian Ho in "A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting" — a new family film directed by@rtalalay about a secret society of fierce babysitters who protect children from a world of monsters' (sic). Take a look:

#Pose star @IndyaMoore & @TomFelton join Tamara Smart, Alessio Scalzotto, Oona Laurence & Ian Ho in "A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting" — a new family film directed by @rtalalay about a secret society of fierce babysitters who protect children from a world of monsters pic.twitter.com/F9IGlf1Exh — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 4, 2019

Though the exact roles that the actors would be playing haven't been set yet, Netflix still has announced all the actors in the film. From Tom Felton to Momona Tamada, the film has an interesting star cast. Take a look at the entire cast list for A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting:

Tom Felton

Indya Moore

Oona Laurence

Momona Tamada

Cameron Bancroft

Tom Felton's Birthday

Tom Felton also recently celebrated his 33rd birthday. Apart from the Harry Potter trilogy, he has also been seen in movies like In Secret (2014), Against the Sun (2014), Risen (2016), A United Kingdom (2016), and Feed (2017). The last big project the actor was Ophelia (2018 film). The film was directed by Claire McCarthy and written by Semi Chellas. The film received much fame critically.

Promo Pic Credit: Tom Felton's Instagram

