Milind Soman, Wife Ankita Finish 'last Long Run' Of 2020, Konwar Pens Message

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman along with wife Ankita Konwar completed "the last long run" of 2020 successfully and the couple took to their Instagram handle to share the happiness. "Can’t believe we’re actually done with the last long run of the year !!!," Ankita wrote.

She further wrote, "With all the crazy inclines and crazy traffic from Guwahati to Cherrapunji almost without any hill training 😂

This year has been a lot for all of us." Recently, the Four More Shots Please actor took to Instagram and shared a post from his last run from the 7th edition of LLR where he can be seen participating in the 135km run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji.

When the couple landed in Guwahati, Milind Soman wrote on Twitter that they left the airport faster than they did last time, taking the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

Just landed in Guwahati and got out of the airport a million times quicker than last time! We are learning 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😀 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 29, 2020

Soman also raised an important question amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read —

Does the covid-19 vaccine stop you from infecting others, if you get infected ? Or do we still have to wear a mask ? — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Milind Soman, who's making headlines for his character in Paurashpur as a transgender, on December 28 shared a stunning black and white picture. He captioned it as, "Nothing is just black and white" and wife Ankita dropped hearts in the comments section. The period-drama series stars the legendary actor Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal, among others. Paurashpur is going to release on December 29, 2020, only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5.

Next adventure! On 30th and 31st December 2020 - our favorite way to bring in the new year for the seventh year in a row 🤓 what a party !!!!!!! 🥳 #run this time #guwahati2cherrapunjee pic.twitter.com/x4URBmayIn — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 27, 2020

