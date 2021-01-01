Last Updated:

Milind Soman, Wife Ankita Finish 'last Long Run' Of 2020, Konwar Pens Message

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman along with wife Ankita Konwar completed "the last long run" of 2020 successfully. Konwar pens message —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Milind Soman

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman along with wife Ankita Konwar completed "the last long run" of 2020 successfully and the couple took to their Instagram handle to share the happiness. "Can’t believe we’re actually done with the last long run of the year !!!," Ankita wrote.

She further wrote, "With all the crazy inclines and crazy traffic from Guwahati to Cherrapunji almost without any hill training 😂
This year has been a lot for all of us." Recently, the Four More Shots Please actor took to Instagram and shared a post from his last run from the 7th edition of LLR where he can be seen participating in the 135km run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji.

When the couple landed in Guwahati, Milind Soman wrote on Twitter that they left the airport faster than they did last time, taking the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

Soman also raised an important question amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read —

Meanwhile, Milind Soman, who's making headlines for his character in Paurashpur as a transgender, on December 28 shared a stunning black and white picture. He captioned it as, "Nothing is just black and white" and wife Ankita dropped hearts in the comments section. The period-drama series stars the legendary actor Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal, among others. Paurashpur is going to release on December 29, 2020, only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5.

Milind Soman on playing transgender in 'Paurashpur': Wanted to stay away from stereotyping

Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman starrer "Paurashpur" teaser announcement video out; watch 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND