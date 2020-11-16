Milind Soman Fires Vaccine Query For Cracker Ban Opponents; Gets Asked 'what's The Link?'

Bursting of firecrackers has been frequently a topic of debate, that gets reignited every Diwali. This year, the debate was more intense, with numerous state governments banning or restricting the sale and use of firecrackers owing to the COVID-19 situation. Amid the displeasure expressed by a section of netizens over the ban on firecrackers, Milind Soman asked if they were pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine.

Milind Soman’s post on firecrackers and vaccine

Taking to Twitter, Milind Soman wrote that he ‘heard’ about people not being happy with the ban on ‘noise making crackers.’ The actor-fitness enthusiast was curious to know if those objecting were in favour of a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 16, 2020

His post received mixed responses, but a majority of them questioned the connection between the two. One joked that the Bajirao Mastani star was ‘comparing apples to oranges.’

How is the comparison sensible? — Siddh (@tweetsidd) November 16, 2020

And how bursting crackers and vaccine are related? — Amit (@MODIfiedMarathi) November 16, 2020

What’s the connection? 🙄 — Udaya Kaur Akoi (@udayakaur) November 16, 2020

May I ask how these topics are related? — Prateek (@FactWithData) November 16, 2020

Comparing apples with oranges.. — Aniruddh (@bebdoAD) November 16, 2020

While many of them chuckled over his tweet, some of them asserted that they were for firecrackers and for vaccine as well.

Exactly 😂 — Hina (@hinadhameja) November 16, 2020

We bursted crackers and will have vaccine too..... Simple . — मुनिवर ॐ (@prasann_chit) November 16, 2020

we are pro vaccine and we like crackers. — DataDedupeDude (@Shublively) November 16, 2020

Some of the others highlighted why the objection to firecrackers came only during Diwali and did not matter the rest of the year.

Milind , and would the people who were happy wigh ban follow it all the way to new year to their birthdays marriages etc etc , I think they still remain noise making !!! — BharatFirst (@BharatFirst01) November 16, 2020

Wonder Noice pollution get reminnded on only Diwali,

🙏 — CA Vijay Panchal🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳💙💙🕉️🔱❤️❤️⚖️📿🏹⚒️ (@cavijay5chal) November 16, 2020

Virat Kohli trolled

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were heavily trolled on social media after the former urged his followers to not burst firecrackers this Diwali. Congress leader Udit Raj also joined in, calling the Indian cricket captain as ‘Anushka’s dog’.

अनुष्का को अपने कुत्ते विराट कोहली को सम्भालने की ज़रूरत नही है। कुत्ता से ज़्यादा वफ़ादार कोई नही। कोहली ने तुम लुच्चे ,लफ़ंगों और मूर्खों को सीख दी थी कि प्रदूषण से मानवता ख़तरे में हैं।

तुम लोगों का डीएनए चेक कराना पड़ेगा कि तुम यहाँ के मूल निवासी हो कि नहीं? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, despite the restrictions many defied the government orders and still burst crackers.The Air Quality Index in places like Delhi was the worst in last four years. The governments had banned the firecrackers fearing that the poor air quality could hamper citizens' health as they battled the coronavirus.

Milind Soman, on the other hand, kept it simple by performing puja and decorating his house with Rangoli.

