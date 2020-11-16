Last Updated:

Milind Soman Fires Vaccine Query For Cracker Ban Opponents; Gets Asked 'what's The Link?'

Milind Soman had a vaccine-related query for those opposing the firecracker ban imposed by states. However, netizens asked him what was the connection.

Milind Soman has query for those opposing cracker ban, gets asked 'what's the connection?'

Bursting of firecrackers has been frequently a topic of debate, that gets reignited every Diwali. This year, the debate was more intense, with numerous state governments banning or restricting the sale and use of firecrackers owing to the COVID-19 situation. Amid the displeasure expressed by a section of netizens over the ban on firecrackers, Milind Soman asked if they were pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine.

Milind Soman’s post on firecrackers and vaccine 

Taking to Twitter, Milind Soman wrote that he ‘heard’ about people not being happy with the ban on ‘noise making crackers.’ The actor-fitness enthusiast was curious to know if those objecting were in favour of a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19.

His post received mixed responses, but a majority of them questioned the connection between the two. One joked that the Bajirao Mastani star was ‘comparing apples to oranges.’

 

While many of them chuckled over his tweet, some of them asserted that they were for firecrackers and for vaccine as well.

Some of the others highlighted why the objection to firecrackers came only during Diwali and did not matter the rest of the year.

Virat Kohli trolled 

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were heavily trolled on social media after the former urged his followers to not burst firecrackers this Diwali.  Congress leader Udit Raj also joined in, calling the Indian cricket captain as ‘Anushka’s dog’.

Meanwhile, despite the restrictions many defied the government orders and still burst crackers.The Air Quality Index in places like Delhi was the worst in last four years. The governments had banned the firecrackers fearing that the poor air quality could hamper citizens' health as they battled the coronavirus. 

Milind Soman, on the other hand, kept it simple by performing puja and decorating his house with Rangoli.

