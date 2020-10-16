Milind Soman's 'Captain Vyom' To Make A Comeback; To Be Made Into Web-series & 5-part Film

Ketan Mehta, who had originally created the much-loved 90’s show, Captain Vyom, recently revealed that the space show is all set to make a comeback on screen, however, in a renewed avatar. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ketan Mehta called the reboot project an ‘exciting development’ and mentioned that Captain Vyom was the first Indian sci-fi series that an entire generation of kids enjoyed. Adding to the same, Ketan Mehta revealed that the much-acclaimed show was also India’s first encounter with the space age.

Milind Soman's show to return

Reportedly, Captain Vyom will be made into a five-part film and five-part web series. Speaking of the show, Ketan Mehta revealed that the team is currently is working on the mythological and supernatural elements of the show with a fresh Indian perspective. More so, Ketan Mehta revealed that the show marked the beginning of visual effects in India.

However, he added that the animation scenario has entirely changed in India and the country has emerged as a strong player in the animation game. Actor Milind Soman played the role of Captain Vyom in the original series. However, it remains to see whether the actor will reprise his role once again for the film and web series and the film.

Captain Vyom:

Captain Vyom first aired on TV in 1998. Starring Milind Soman, Kartika Rane and Arav Chowdharry in the leading roles, it tells the story of a superhero, Captain Vyom, who is given a team of some exceptionally-powered soldiers to fight 12 great villains of all-time who escaped the prison located on a moon of Jupiter. The show aired on DD National and was directed by Ketan Mehta. Meanwhile, Milind Soman was last seen in the much-acclaimed, Four More Shots Please Season 2.

Re-run trend of TV

Besides Captain Vyom, the much-acclaimed shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat was aired on Doordarshan. Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan also aired the much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktiman, Circus and Chanakya once again for the audience. Pankaj Kapur's much-acclaimed show, Office Office, too returned to the small screen on April 13, considering the positive response of the re-run of the popular TV shows among new-age audiences.

