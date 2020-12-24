Milind Soman's Mother Usha Has A 'Wonder Woman' Message; Ankita Shares Video

Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman is 81-years-old and she can definitely win a challenge against anyone younger when it comes to fitness and strength. As the sequel to 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman released in the Indian theatres this week, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar told everything about it to her mother-in-law because she simply loves Wonder Woman.

And what did she say? "There’s a #wonderwoman in each one of us", Usha Soman said. Ankita shared a video of Usha Soman skipping and doing push-ups and that definitely left many 'inspired'. One user wrote, "I admire her..at 81 she is amazing." [sic]

Last year in the month of May, on the special occasion of Mother's Day, Milind Soman took to his Twitter and shared a video of his mother performing 16 push-ups along with him alongside a beach.

This is yet another exercise performed by Usha Soman that left the fans drooling. Milind Soman posted a video of his mother performing planks. People were in awe and Usha Soman performing the workout in saree just proved that age is just a number. She seems to have included various such workouts to stay fit.

