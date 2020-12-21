Milind Soman Shares Pic From First Ad Shoot, Reveals What Made Him Accept The Project

Actor Milind Soman took to Instagram and looked back at his journey as a model with his first advertisement campaign. The actor shared his looks from the first ad campaign and expressed how much he was nervous about it. Apart from sharing his experience, the Four More Shots Please actor also wrote that he was not well versed with the concept of modeling earlier, and surprisingly he got a phone call for it after which his entire life changed and he became a household name.

Milind Soman recalls his first ad campaign

In the throwback pictures from the first advertising campaign in 1989, the actor is seen showing his intense gaze in the pictures which might take back fans to his earlier days in Bollywood as an actor. While captioning the post, the actor shared his journey and wrote, “My first advertisement campaign 1989! Before this campaign, I did not even know that modeling was a profession. It was a surprise phone call, out of the blue, from a person who had seen me somewhere, asking me to shoot a few pics. Having been a really shy boy, I was reluctant. But when they offered Rs 50,000 for an hour's work, I had to say yes ðŸ¤“ thank you Rasna Behl” Milind Soman's post has gone viral on Instagram and his fans and followers gushed over his pictures in the comments section.

One of the users wrote, “And the rest is history.” Another user wrote, “Is Kadar payaar hai...I still remember...some memories never get erased...just wow” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Wow handsome.” Another user wrote, “My childhood and first ever crush.” Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, a celebrated supermodel, shot to fame after his first appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit 1995 song Made In India and Sonu Nigam's music video of Iss Kadar Pyaar Hai in 1999. The actor has starred in a host of films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Chef, and Bajirao Mastani.

