Milind Soman: Times When The 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judge Aced The Poker Face Look

Milind Soman is a supermodel turned actor, who enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe for his charming looks. He is currently seen in the judge's chair of MTV's Supermodel of the Year alongside actor Malaika Arora, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. It is a reality show wherein judges transform potential female models into supermodels through a series of tasks.

Milind Soman is a celebrated name in the modelling world. From doing a nude photoshoot with Madhu Sapre for a print advertisement in 1995 to tying the knot with a 26 years younger woman, Milind has always managed to stay in the headlines for hia bold choices. His dapper looks and endearing personality is something we all are all fond of.

Times when Milind Soman aced the poker face look

He has walked the ramp for some of the biggest designers and featured in several International advertisements. Milind sure knows the art of flirting with the camera with his unconventional poses. Let's take at times Milind Soman aced the poker face look.

In several photoshoots, Milind opted for a poker face pose. Out of all Milind Soman's photos, this one is highly controversial. Milind shared a throwback of himself from a photoshoot during his modelling days in 1991. In this Milind Soman's Instagram photo the actor posed without any clothes for a black and white photo, which went viral in no time during that year.

On the occasion of his birthday, Milind Soman shared yet another photo on his social media. He made a poker face pose while taking a dip into the swimming pool. Milind Soam's piercing eyes and dashing looks made this photo really endearing.

Milind Soman looks very fashionable in this black leather jacket. He accessorised his look with a pair of black aviator glasses. His poker face pose make him looks truly charming in this photo.

When Milind visited the world's first digital art museum in Japan, Tokyo. He shared yet another cool picture of himself on his Instagram account. The 16 December actor looked really soigné even with a poker face look.

Souce: Milind Usha Soman Instagram

