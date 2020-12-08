Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Mimicking Seagulls By The Beach Is All Things Hilarious

Although celebrity couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are back to Mumbai from Delhi after their trip to the US, the couple seems to have still not gotten over the vacay mood. On Monday, Ankita shared her version of a trending JVLA tune with Milind on Instagram Reels which is all things hilarious. In the rib-tickling video clip, the man and wife are seen mimicking the seagulls they saw on a beach in America.

Ankita Konwar says it's harder to mimic the seagulls than it looks

On December 7, 2020, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shared a quirky video on her Instagram reels wherein the couple is seen mimicking the seagulls by the beach. In the throwback video from the love birds' trip to the US, Milind and Ankita are seen striking a funny pose for the camera as they balanced themselves on one foot. While the Four More Shots Please actor sported a dark-blue t-shirt over a pair of dark blue jeans and slippers, his better half rocked a black floral crop top with hints of yellow and white which she paired with ochre-green pants. Sharing the slo-mo video on Instagram Reels, Ankita humorously wrote, "Mimicking the seagulls we saw on the beach It’s harder than it looks though #feelitreelit #lategram #beachbirds #seabirds (sic)".

Meanwhile, fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated the 'Barefoot Marathon' challenge in Delhi as they couldn't participate in the original marathon held in Coorg. Thus, the couple shared a glimpse of themselves running barefoot across Aerocity, Delhi. Sharing a candid picture with her beloved hubby, Ankita wrote, "Since we couldn’t celebrate barefoot marathon this year with all the barefoot runners from across the country, decided to celebrate it by running barefoot where we were, in Delhi. Missing Coorg, its spirit and the amazing food there though. Hope to be able to celebrate it with you all soon enough".

On the other hand, Milind shared the same photograph on his IG handle and expressed how it feels when one's skin touches mother earth. An excerpt from his caption read, "When your bare skin touches the earth mother, you touch the truth. No more knowledge is needed. No science. No technology. Let the earth guide you to simple mental, physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing".

