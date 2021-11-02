'Milli' Actor Janhvi Kapoor Misses 'shoot Shenanigans', Shares BTS Pics From Sets

Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently journeying in the snow-capped mountains of Kedarnath, uploaded a string of photos from her upcoming film Milli. The actor seems to be missing the 'mid-shoot shenanigans' and her BTS glimpses alongside the cast ad crew are a testament to that. The team can be seen posing amid scenic locations, while Janhvi displays her goofy best in the videos, channelling her inner starfish among other things.

Milli comes as the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film – Helen, which starred Anna Ben in the leading role. The movie received raving reviews for its content and the cast's performance. The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is being helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original film as well, while Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor will be bankrolling the project. The movie also stars Shiddat fame Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role.

Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS photos from Milli's shoot

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 2, the Roohi actor uploaded the BTS fun alongside her co-star as well as the crew. For the caption, she wrote, "Milli mid-shoot shenanigans #missing[sic]." Her post received hilarious reactions from siblings Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Khushi jokingly remarked, "Why are we related I'm scared[sic]," while Arjun wrote, "I mean I am officially not meeting you till 2022 now...Aksa gang was less scary than you going solo[sic]." Sunny Kaushal also agreed with Janhvi and mentioned, "Yup! The first video! Acing the transitions[sic]," to which Kapoor thanked the actor.

On the work front, Janhvi, who was last seen in Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao, has Good Luck Jerry in her pipeline. The comedy crime film is being directed by Sidharth Sengupta and stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Jaswant Singh Dalal and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It comes as the remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila.

On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal was recently seen in the romance flick Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film starred Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty and witnessed an OTT release on October 1 via Disney+ Hotstar, garnering positive response from the audiences.

