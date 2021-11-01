Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Visit Holy Shrines Of Kedarnath To Offer Prayers; See Pics

After their presence on the quiz game show The Big Picture, actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted together at Kedarnath. The two visited the Kedarnath temple together and their pictures from the holy shrines have been going viral on social media. In the pictures, the two stars can be seen posing while sitting on the staircase together as they wrap shawls and winter clothes while offering prayers.

The other viral pictures shared by various fan clubs of the two stars showed them offering prayers at the temple and posing against a picturesque background with snow-clad mountains. In some photos, Sara is wearing a purple bomber jacket, with grey earmuffs. On the other hand, Janhvi is wearing a glitzy silver jacket with a muffler. One of the fan clubs shared the pictures and called the two “Sanskari.” “Wow, this is called sanskaar. You both are doing a really good job, Janhvi & Sara! May God bless you both.”

Actor Ranveer Singh turned host for the two lovely ladies when they made their presence on the quiz show. While Janhvi who made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak looked beautiful in a sequin dress that was accessorised with statement heels, Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal in an animal print glitzy dress. Sara had also shared a series of stunning pictures on her social media and wrote, “Zebras never change their stripes”. Both Sara and Janhvi are also often spotted during their pilates session where they are seen posting pictures from their session on Instagram.

PS - They are in Kedarnath dhaam!#JanhviKapoor | #SaraAliKhan | pic.twitter.com/nOiWbPYaJ2 — SID KI FAN 🦋 (@Oscars_Daddy) October 31, 2021

Both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made their Bollywood debuts in the year 2018. Janhvi was launched opposite actor Ishaan Khatter with the Shashank Khaitan-directorial film Dhadak. Sara Ali Khan stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Both Sara and Janhvi have impeccable genes. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are also actors.

