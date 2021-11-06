Mira Rajput, Dia Mirza & Others React To Worsening Air Quality Post Diwali

Several celebrities are vocal about the adverse effects of burning crackers, especially on Diwali. Many celebs urged fans not to burn crackers on the auspicious occasion. Sharing some visuals and facts, Mira Rajput, Dia Mirza and others recently expressed their disappointment with the increase in air pollution in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Mira Rajput, who hails from Delhi, took to her Instagram stories to share her disappointment over burning crackers. The 27-year-old shared a piece of news about Delhi's severely degraded air quality and wrote, "Seriously why? Who is even burning these crackers?" She further urged people to stop. Mira then shared a photo of Delhi's skyline covered with smog and could not believe it is her home city. She wrote, "This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit. Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about subtle burning."

Dia Mirza shares the AQIs of Delhi and Mumbai

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who continuously spreads awareness about sustainable living, also shared her disappointment with burning crackers. The actor shared how Delhi's Air Quality Index raised to 531, which falls under the critical level, after Diwali. She also shared Mumbai's AQI score raised to 215 post the festival. The actor further shared a post and raised questions on burning crackers. The post read, "But you say we're 'taking away their childhood' by banning crackers. Is the 500+ air pollution level not taking away their childhood? Are the carbon emissions that cause climate change not taking away their childhood? Are the child labourers who make these crackers not having their childhood taken away?"

Anushka Ranjan highlights the adverse effects of crackers

Anushka Ranjan also raised her voice against crackers. The actor asked her fans to stop burning crackers which not only contaminate the air but also increase noise pollution. She wrote, "Can these crackers please stop! It's just annoying noises!! If you have so much money to burn please transfer it to people in need! These sounds are beyond frustrating." "And before some idiots start making this religious let me make it clear this has nothing to do with that. I just hate noise/air pollution on a human level," she added.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor/@diamirzaofficial