Mira Rajput's Latest Video Proves She, Shahid And Ishaan Khatter Are A "fit Fam": Watch

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter seemingly share a deep bond as the trio often spend some family quality time with one another. While the three of them celebrated Diwali together, they have already begun losing the festival calories. The trio also recently shared some glimpses from their workout.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput recently shared a video featuring herself, Shahid Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter's post-Diwali workout session. In the video, The three of them shared some smiles while they burnt some festive calories. Glimpses of Ishaan's six-pack abs and Shahid Kapoor's pumped up body were also there in the video. At one point, Shahid was also seen training his wife, Mira Rajput. Sharing the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "Stronger Together. Train together and refuel together (binge mode off!) with the A-team @shahidkapoor @ishaankhatter." Under the video credits, Mira Rajput tagged her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter. Sharing the same video, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Post Diwali binge fam jam," while Ishaan Khatter quipped, "Post festive season fam jam or shall we say damage control."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoot on Ishaan Khatter's birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half brothers. While the Kabir Singh actor is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapoor, Neelima shared Ishaan with her second husband, Rajesh Khatter. Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are often seen together. On Ishaan Khatter's birthday, Shahid Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his little brother and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @ishaankhatter by big little brother. I love you and you know that. May god bless you and may you shine bright just the way I know your beautiful soul does for the world to see."

Mira Rajput also wrote her heart out on Ishaan's birthday. The mother of two mentioned Ishaan's qualities and how her children love him. She also mentioned she and Ishaan are 90's kids and wished to stay the same forever. She wrote, "Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy."

