Mira Rajput Gets Wisdom Tooth Extraction, Misses Husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a 'wonky and woozy' selfie after she got a wisdom tooth extraction. Comparing the pain to labour pain, Mira said that tooth extraction made "labour pain seem like a yoga stretch".

"Also majorly missing Shahid Kapoor whose hands almost had multiple fractures during the two deliveries. They would have been smashed this time," she wrote in the other story. Shahid reshared the story and dropped heart emojis as a caption.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor was recently the focus of the former's Instagram story. As Mira Rajput featured as a top celebrity influencer, her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor was overjoyed with the news. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of the article that praised Mira Kapoor's influencer abilities. Shahid wrote, “Love you. So Proud.” followed by a bunch of heart emoticons while the star's wife reposted the same story on her profile and wrote, “Not without you my love.”

Mira Kapoor, with her 2 million followers, has made a mark on Instagram with her IGTV series which covers fashion, wellness, lifestyle, etc. As per the report by Kroll, highlighted by a division at Duff & Phelps, Mira is also the first Indian celebrity to have her own Amazon landing page which led to a spike in sales in the products that were featured. Mira's Amazon landing page comes from her Instagram only series called The India Edit, the last episode of which aired 6 days ago.

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' to release on Diwali

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday announced that his film Jersey, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will hit the theatres on November 5. Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son''s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Kapoor, 39, who plays the lead role in the movie, said the story celebrates undying "human spirit".

"JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ," Kapoor wrote on Instagram. The "Kabir Singh" star had started filming the movie earlier last year but the shoot was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Jaaved Jaaferi shares 'pleasant trivia' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia

Shahid Kapoor flaunts his stubble beard in selfie, wife Mira Rajput corrects his caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.