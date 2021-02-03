Shahid Kapoor Flaunts His Stubble Beard In Selfie, Wife Mira Rajput Corrects His Caption

On Tuesday night, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a selfie in which he flaunted his stubble beard. Looked like he clicked the photo as soon as he was done with his gyming session. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Boo" in the caption. Mira Kapoor, who often drops adorable comments on Shahid Kapoor's photos, jumped in to correct her husband's caption.

She wrote, "*Beau", whereas brother Ishaan Khatter dropped a cool sticker on Shahid's selfie. Not only Mira and Ishaan, but fans too rushed to drop endearing comments. A user wrote, "Looking so handsome," whereas another fan penned, "You are the hottest." Many simply flooded the comments section with awestruck emoticons. Here's a look at Shahid's pic.

Shahid flaunts his stubble beard

The husband-wife duo, Shahid-Mira, often pen down sweet comments on each other's posts, leaving fans swooning over their social media PDA. Recently, Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and posted several photos from her trip to Goa. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Look for the magic in every moment." As soon as Shahid Kapoor stumbled upon her post, he was quick to drop a lovable comment. Shahid wrote, "I see it in your eyes".

Not only this, but when Mira earlier posted another set of pictures from the same trip, Shahid was again one of the firsts to drop his comment. She held an umbrella while posing for the photo. Mira shared the pic and wrote "Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira," Soon, Kapoor replied to her by saying, "Poser alert. Looking swish my love. Effortless."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Kabir Singh, alongside Kiara Advani. Kabir Singh received mixed reviews and the songs from the film have become immensely popular. In his upcoming movie, Jersey, he will play the role of a super-talented cricketer who experiences failure in his career. However, in a turn of events, he gets driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also directed the 2019 film, Jersey also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in prominent roles.

