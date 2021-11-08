Mira Rajput Reveals She Was 7 When Shahid Kapoor's Debut Film 'Ishq Vishq' Released

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adored couples of Bollywood. From sharing some loved-up photos to dropping romantic comments on each other's posts, the couple often publicly express their love for each other. In a recent interview, Mira Rajput got vocal about her and Shahid's age difference and also revealed her favourite film starring him.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have an age difference of 13 years. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Mira Rajput was asked if she has any memory of Shahid Kapoor's first film. The mother-of-two had a good laugh as she revealed she was seven when her husband's debut film was released. She also mentioned she remembers people calling him 'chocolate boy.'

She said, "I think it's been what 20 years for Ishq Vishk. So I was seven. I was a kid in school. I don't really remember where I was when Ishq Vishq released. I remember categorically this 'chocolate boy' term being coined."

Mira Rajput's favourite film of Shahid Kapoor

Talking about Shahid's films, Mira Rajput revealed she does watch his old films. She said, "I think I have really begun to enjoy watching his old movies now." She further revealed her favourite film of her husband and said, "One of his favourite movies of mine is Chup Chup Ke." Mira added, "I don't know why he keeps hiding away from that but I love that movie".

Mira reveals Shahid was one of her friend's crush

During the chat, Mira Rajput also revealed one of her best friends had a crush on Shahid Kapoor. When asked if she admired him, Mira quipped it was not her but one of her friends. She revealed when she told her friend about her wedding with Shahid, her friend told her she had a crush on the Jab We Met actor in school. Mira also revealed she recently met her friend, and they have a good laugh about their old days to date.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput met in an arranged marriage setting via their parents. The two tied the knot in 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Zain in 2018.

(Image: PTI)