Mira Rajput To Turn Entrepreneur And Open A Vegan Restaurant In Mumbai?

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has allegedly taken up the role of an entrepreneur. According to reports, Mira Rajput, 25, is all set to open a vegan restaurant in Mumbai. There have been rumours about Mira following the footsteps of her husband and entering the Bollywood film industry too.

It has been reported that the restaurant that will be opened by her will be located somewhere in Bandra- Juhu area. It seems that she is also looking for a head chef for her business venture. If the reports turn out to be true, Mira Rajput will soon join the long list of star wives who have managed to make a career for themselves.

Earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor told a leading newspaper daily that Mira is very creative and is excellent at a lot of things. He said that she is well-read as well as well-spoken. Shahid added that she is very good with food and has a great sense of clothing. Her ability to design houses and furniture is great as well. He further added that she is fantastic with makeup and is quite comfortable in front of the camera as well. Shahid concluded by saying that she supports him for what he does and that he will continue to support her whenever she wants him to.

Mira Rajpur and Shahid Kapoor got married nearly four years back and have two kids. They have a three-year-old daughter Misha and a one-year-old son Zain. Shahid and Mira are often seen together holding hands and packing up on PDA. From walking the ramp together to posing on the cover of a fashion magazine, the adorable couple has done it all.

