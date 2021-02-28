Mira Rajput's B'day Wish For Elder Sister Is All Things Love, Says 'You Keep Us Together'

Mira Rajput Kapoor on Sunday took to her social media handle to wish her elder sister Priya Tulshan and shared an unseen childhood picture of the siblings. She wrote, "When they say ‘wind beneath my wings’ I think of you! Gentle presence, continuous support, unconditional warmth and care and love beyond measure!"

"Love you my Mama no.2! Couldn’t do anything without you! Happy Birthday Peepeep @priyatulshan! Love you forever.You keep it together and keep us together," she added. The picture also featured Mira's other sister Noor Wadhwani.

Mira Rajput asks followers for suggestions on 'what to watch' next, gives views on them

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor was recently the focus of the former's Instagram story. As Mira Rajput featured as a top celebrity influencer, her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor was overjoyed with the news. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of the article that praised Mira Kapoor's influencer abilities. Shahid wrote, “Love you. So Proud.” followed by a bunch of heart emoticons while the star's wife reposted the same story on her profile and wrote, “Not without you my love.”

Mira Kapoor, with her 2 million followers, has made a mark on Instagram with her IGTV series which covers fashion, wellness, lifestyle, etc. As per the report by Kroll, highlighted by a division at Duff & Phelps, Mira is also the first Indian celebrity to have her own Amazon landing page which led to a spike in sales in the products that were featured. Mira's Amazon landing page comes from her Instagram only series called The India Edit, the last episode of which aired a few days back.

Mira Rajput gets wisdom tooth extraction, misses husband Shahid Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.