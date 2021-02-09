Mira Rajput Asks Followers For Suggestions On 'what To Watch' Next, Gives Views On Them

Mira Rajput has earned herself the title of an Instagram “influencer” after gaining mass popularity on social media platforms. Mira Rajput’s Instagram profile has amassed 2.4 million followers. Yesterday, on February 8, 2021, she asked her followers about what she could watch next. Her followers came up with scores of options for her and she posted the most common recommendations with her responses to them.

Mira Rajput asks for recommendations from followers

The first suggestion she posted was The Undoing on Hotstar, she agreed that this was a good suggestion by saying that she had watched the show and she liked it. Other shows she had watched and gave the thumbs-up to were, Fleabag, Bridgerton which she said she binged, Gilmore Girls, Family Man, Queen’s Gambit, Madmen, Ozark Raat Akeli Hai, Succession and The Crown. Designated Empire came highly recommended and she vowed to put it on her must-watch list.

The shows which she vetoed were This is Us saying she didn’t like sappy shows, Crash Landing on you, Bling Empire and Dynasty. She questioned why Firefly Lane was a recurring suggestion and if people were only recommending it as it was being heavily promoted by Netflix. Through this session, not only did she get suggestions, but her responses also offered a glimpse of what she liked and disliked. It also showed that Rajput watched a lot of shows and was always on the lookout for more.

One of Mira Rajput’s latest posts, posted about a week ago, showed her dressed for the cold winters. She has captioned her picture saying a simple “toasty mood” implying that she was feeling warm and cosy. She is seen wearing a white linen shirt with a light brown corduroy shrug over it. She has completed the look with some light gold layered chains. The longer chain has a white accent to its pendant matching her shirt and the shorter chain is a simple “M” locket. Her hair is pinned back from her face and she is flaunting a no-makeup look and letting her flawless skin do the talking. Rajput is smiling and winking into the camera.

