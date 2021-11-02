Shahid, Mira Kapoor Wish 'perpetual Third Wheel' Ishaan Khatter On His Birthday

On the occasion of Ishaan Khatter's birthday, his sister-in-law and Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor shared a heartfelt birthday note for him. She even shared a vibrant picture of the actor and wished that he stayed a 90s kid forever.

While many fans poured in love for the actor in the comments section, he himself replied with a sweet thank you note for Mira Kapoor.

Mira and Shahid share birthday wishes for Ishaan Khatter

Mira Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ishaan Khatter in which he can be seen wearing a black tank t-shirt and sunglasses with a vibrant smile on his face. In the caption, she praised the actor by stating how spirited, talented and loving he was. She also stated how he was the perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.

The caption read, "Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy. (sic)"

Many fans took to Mira Kapoor's Instagram post and dropped in cute birthday wishes for the actor. Several fans also complimented the bond Mira and Ishaan shared and poured heart emojis in the comments section to express their love for them. Even Ishaan Khatter took to Mira Kapoor's birthday note on Instagram and stated how her words were sweeter than cake and expressed his love for her. He wrote "Hah!!! Amen! Your words are sweeter than cake. Love ya 4eva galll. (sic)" Take a look at some of the reactions to Mira Kapoor's Instagram post.

Even Shahid Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and wished his brother a happy birthday. In the post, he shared some of the most memorable pictures of them together and stated in the caption how he was his big little brother. The caption read, "Happy happy birthday @ishaankhatter by big little brother. I love you and you know that. May god bless you and may you shine bright just the way I know your beautiful soul does for the world to see. (sic)" Take a look-

