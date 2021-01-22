'Mirzapur' producer & director booked in UP city; police team sent to Mumbai for probe

Amid the controversy against the web series Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, another show Mirzapur too has landed in trouble. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the directors and producers of the web series for allegedly portraying Mirzapur in poor light. A police team from the city has left for Mumbai to carry out the investigation, Mirzapur ASP Sanjay Verma confirmed.

A case has been registered against the Director and Producer of web series 'Mirzapur' for showing objectional content. A team has been sent to Mumbai for investigation: Mirzapur ASP Sanjay Verma



(21.01.2021) pic.twitter.com/mdiHfxEYnP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2021

READ: 'Tandav' Row: UP Police Reaches Ali Abbas Zafar's Residence, Asks Him To Appear On Jan 27

Mirzapur in trouble

The development came after the Supreme Court sent a notice to the makers of Mirzapur, over the Uttar Pradesh city being shown in poor light. A resident of Mirzapur named Sujeet Kumar Singh had alleged that the show depicted the citizens of the area as goons and adulteress.

SC sought response from the makers as the plea sought the setting up of a core screening committee for web series, films, or other ventures which are directly released online.

"Ministry of Information and Broadcasting must make a certificate from a government authority mandatory before releasing any web series, movies, or program on OTT platforms," read the plea.

READ:Mirzapur Makers Face Defamation Charges; FIR Filed Against Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani

Apart from Farhan Akhtatr’s Excel Entertainment, Amazon Prime that screened the show and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were named as parties in the case.

Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur 2 stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Diveyndu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, among others in the lead. The first season had aired in November 2018, while the second season hit online on October 23, 2020. The show has been directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police is also in the news over the web series Tandav. Recently, a team of police officers had reached the residence of director Ali Abbas Zafar to serve him notice. They pasted the notice at his door as he was unavailable.

Multiple FIRs has been filed against the show over scenes allegedly insulting Hindu deities. Numerous leaders have expressed their displeasure over it, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The leaders warned the creators that such content 'won't be tolerated' as multiple FIRs and protests were held in various parts of the country.

READ:Amid Tandav Row, Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mirzapur Makers & Amazon On Complaint PIL

READ:MP: 2 FIRs Against 'Tandav' Makers On Plaints Of Hindutva Activists

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.