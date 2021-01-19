Mirzapur Makers Face Defamation Charges; FIR Filed Against Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani

A certain individual known as Arvind Chaturvedi has reportedly registered a First Information Report against the producers of Mirzapur. The FIR reportedly states that the Amazon Original Video series shows the Mirzapur real location in a negative light, promotes social enmity and illicit relations. On top of the allegations that have been mentioned, the report also states that the show has hurt Chaturvedi's "religious sentiments". The FIR in question has been filed against Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Bhaumik Gondaliya, the individuals who have bankrolled the series. All of the above information has been sourced from an article on TechnoCodex.com.

Additionally, the report states that Akhtar, Sidhwani and Gondaliya have been booked under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), amongst other sections under the Information Technology act.

As per the TechnoCodex report, Mirzapur Dehat SHO Vijay Kumar has said that Arvind Chaturvedi has alleged that the show has hurt his religious sentiments without substantiating his claim in the report, people in connection to the series, such as Mirzapur cast members or the makers, are yet to respond or comment on the matter.

Mirzapur cast:

Mirzapur stars the likes of Ali Fazal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vijay Varma, amongst others. Critics and viewers of the show have praised the series on the basis of its production design, writing and individual performances. Mirzapur, as of this writing, has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb. Mirzapur is considered to be one of the best shows that have been conceived and produced on Indian grounds.

Mirzapur plot:

Mirzapur Plot is set in motion when a shocking incident at a wedding procession leads to a series of events, which would result in the entanglement of the lives of two families in the legally flexible city of Mirzapur. The incident in question causes the father of the perpetrator to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit (Rajesh Tailang), an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey). The show, as of this writing, has two seasons.

