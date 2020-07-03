'Miss Those Abs And The Flowing Hair': Sonali Bendre Shares Stunning Beach Pictures

Sonali Bendre, a cancer survivor, took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning throwback pictures from her beach memories. Sporting a beautiful swimwear, Bendre wrote, "If only this wasn't a throwback... miss the sun, sea, sand... and of course those abs and the flowing hair." [sic]

Bendre's close friend Suzzane Khan dropped a comment, "You look just as gorgeous today with ur beautiful shorter hairdo ♥️♥️" [sic]. Taapsee Pannu, Neelam Kothari, Diana Penty, Tahira Kashyap, Patralekhaa, and Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis and found the picture stunning & hot. Bendre's husband Goldie wrote, "Always and forever with "hot" emojis." [sic]

Sonali Bendre reveals her doctors' reaction to her sharing bald picture on social media

One of the striking moments from battling cancer in 2018 had been how she happily flaunted her bald head after losing hair post chemotherapy sessions. The 44-year-old in an interview stated that she is ‘okay’ about losing her hair and that she doesn’t even miss it anymore. Sonali revealed that she feels though it was the 'be-all, end-all' of her life once, she calls it a ‘stupid thing' that she was hanging on.

Like anyone who’d suddenly lose hair, the actress shared her instinct was to wear a cap, a scarf or a wig, but she thought they were ‘ugly’. The ‘Sarfarosh’ star shared that the only way she could accept the fact that she was going bald was by putting a picture of her post-chemotherapy period. The first post helped Sonali immensely as she felt it was an important release that got rid of her inhibitions and gave her confidence.

