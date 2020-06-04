Sonali Bendre Behl Says She Is Not A Friend To Her Kid But A "friendly Parent"

Sonali Bendre tied the knot with Goldie Behl in 2002. The couple has a son, Ranveer Behl, who is 14-years-old. Sonali has shared several pictures with her kids on Instagram which are adored by many. In a recent podcast, the actor said that she is not a friend of her kid but prefers to be a friendly parent. Read to know more.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Reveals Her Doctors' Reaction To Her Sharing Bald Picture On Social Media

Sonali Bendre says she is not her child’s friend

In an interview with a podcast, Sonali Bendre Behl talked about being a parent. She said that she is not her child’s friend and does not think she needs to be. The actor stated that she is his parent and questioned why she cannot be a friendly parent and have a great time together. Sonali mentioned that there are certain things he will speak with his father, with his aunts, with his friends, with his grandparents, there needs to be an outlet for healthy relationships.

Sonali Bendre Behl added in the podcast that she tells Ranveer, he might know technology more than her, and however grown-up he could be, his brain is not fully formed at this stage. She tells him that he might not be able to process the emotional part of life and that is where he would need parents. Sonali noted that it is an investment in communication and it always pays off.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Compares Her Latest Pic Alongside Sonali Bendre With Poster Of 'Keemat'

Talking further about her relationship with his son, Sonali Bendre said that she has never lied to her kid. She might “dress up the truth” but have never lied. The Hum Saath Saath Hain star stated that if she expects her child to be truthful, she needs to be true to him. She mentioned that the only reason why she does not want to be completely truthful is that when they are young they will analyse it and comprehend it in a manner and you do not want it to be ‘so big’ that the child will be scarred. So to make it a bit lighter you give them a version of the truth, Sonali concluded.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Says Nothing Much Has Changed For Her Due To Lockdown; Here's Why

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Has An Advice For Her Younger Self As She Shares A Throwback Picture

Back in 2018, Sonali Bendre shared how she disclosed the news of her being diagnosed with cancer to Ranveer Behl. She mentioned that he took the news maturely and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for her. The actor stated that in some situations, he even reversed roles and took on being the parent as he reminded her of the things she needs to do. She noted that his “madness and shenanigans” helped her to switch on the sunshine.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.