Sonali Bendre Reveals Her Doctors' Reaction To Her Sharing Bald Picture On Social Media

Sonali Bendre, who revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis in 2018, took the internet by storm with her posts and social media users praised the actor for candidly documenting her cancer journey for months and inspiring masses. Recently, Sonali Bendre spoke about her doctors’ reaction when they learned the actor chose to share her bald picture with fans. Read details.

Recently, in an interview with a leading news publication, Sonali shared the reaction of her doctors, when they first learned that she started documenting her cancer journey on social media. Speaking about the same, Sonali remarked that her doctors were not aware of her background for the longest time. However, things changed when she first shared her bald picture on social media, as someone tried to access her previous records. Adding to the same, Sonali revealed that her doctors increased the access to her password and remarked that putting out a picture is happy, as it spreads positivity.

A look at Sonali Bendre's posts

Sonali- On the professional front

Sonali, who was missing from the silver screen for a brief period, will now return, as the actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming project, Rashna: The Ray of Light. Helmed by Vibha Sing, Rashna: The Ray of Light follows the story of Rishabh Thakkar, who enjoys his life in India before joining his dad's business. However, as the events turn upside down, he is seen busy chasing a killer. Reportedly, the makers of the movie have managed to rope in Shruti Haasan, Tisca Chopra and Nargis Fakhri for prominent roles.

