'Mission Mangal' Director Jagan Shakti Hospitalised, In Serious Condition: Reports

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti has been hospitalised for the last 24 hours and his condition is said to be serious. As per media reports, Shakti was diagnosed with a clot in his brain and detailed diagnosis of the same is being conducted after which the situation with be assessed. After the debutant director was hospitalised, his family members, including cousins and siblings rushed to the hospital. The director's friends have claimed that he suddenly collapsed while socialising with his friends.

Shakti is well-known for assisting director R. Balki with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Cheeni Kum. He was reportedly in talks with Akshay to start work on another project, the remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Kaththi, which was titled Ikka.

Shakti's debut project as a director, Mission Mangal was one of the biggest hits of 2019 was the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer film Mission Mangal. The movie was based on the mission carried out by ISRO called the Mars Orbiter Mission or MOM.

The movie was an ode to the real-life scientist who worked tirelessly to make the mission an incredible success. The film depicted the struggles and efforts of the scientists and went on to become of the biggest grosser of the year.

(This is a developing story)

