Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' Released With Cantonese Subtitles In Singapore

One of the biggest hits of 2019 was the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer film Mission Mangal. The movie was based on the mission carried out by ISRO called the Mars Orbiter Mission or MOM. The movie was an ode to the real-life scientist who worked tirelessly to make the mission an incredible success. The film depicted the struggles and efforts of the scientists and went on to become of the biggest grosser of the year.

Also Read | From Gully Boy To Mission Mangal; Bollywood Blockbuster Hits Of 2019

Mission Mangal released in Singapore with Cantonese subtitles

Also Read | 'Kurbaan' To 'Mission Mangal', Here're Bollywood Film Posters That Created Controversies

The film has now been released in Singapore where it is being screened with Cantonese subtitles. Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to express his gratitude and excitement for the release of the film. He mentioned that he feels incredibly proud to showcase the achievement of the nation on a world level.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Surpasses Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal's Total Box Office Collections

The actor tagged the rest of the cast and they too joined in, expressing their love and appreciation towards their film. The film included an ensemble cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Sharman Joshi among the others. The film did incredibly well at the box office despite having a relatively small budget. Regardless, the film has gone on to become a massive hit in India.

Also Read | Nithya Menen: Five Must Watch Movies Of The Mission Mangal Actor

The film was made on a budget of approximately ₹32 crores and went on to collect approximately ₹290 crores at the box office in India. Fans loved the movie and the portrayal of the various characters in the film. Fans and critics praised the team for their impeccable acting and brilliant story.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.