Mohit Suri: From Zeher To Half Girlfriend, The Director's Best Movies To Watch

According to reports, Mohit Suri began his career as an assistant director in Bollywood. Post that, he made his debut with his direction in the film titled Zeher in 2005. Ever since then, the actor has produced many films in the industry that are critically acclaimed. His last film Half Girlfriend received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. However, while talking to an entertainment portal, Mohit Suri shared that he was very critical about his work and also that he would always try to give his best. He did not believe in showing off that he had created a masterpiece. Here are Mohit Suri's best films that are lauded by his fans even today.

Mohit Suri's best films

1. Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2 features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The romantic drama was reportedly a major success at the box office. Aashiqui 2 is all about Rahul Jaykar (Aditya’s character) who is madly in love in Arohi Keshav Shirke, played by Shraddha. Rahul gives up on his career to help Arohi flourish in the music industry. The two share the most emotional and intimidating chemistry on screen, which was much loved by fans.

2. Kalyug

Kalyug features Emraan Hashmi, Kunal Kehmu and Smilie Suri and Dipal Shaw in pivotal roles. It chronicles the story of a newly married couple who gets caught on camera in a hotel room during their honeymoon. The video gets released on the internet and the bride ultimately commits suicide. In pursuit of revenge, the husband delves into the world of underground pornography to seek the criminals of the industry that profited from the film. The songs from the movie also received lots of appreciation.

3. Ek Villian

Ek Villian features Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Actor Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of the antagonist in the film. The movie chronicles the story of Guru, essayed by Sidharth, a gangster, whose life changes after he develops feelings for Aisha, played by Shraddha Kapoor, who teaches him to live his life with grace. However, Aisha gets murdered by someone, and Guru sets on a mission to find the culprit. Mohit Suri's directorial was lauded for its songs and high octane fights and drama.

