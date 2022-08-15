Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Glows As She Returns From Babymoon With Husband Ranbir Kapoor; See

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are surely on cloud nine as the couple is set to welcome their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier in June and since then are often spotted together. Despite their busy schedule, the duo always makes sure to spend time together. Recently, the two stars returned from their babymoon in Italy as they were spotted at the airport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted at the airport as they returned from their vacation. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt was glowing as she flaunted her cute baby bump. She donned a black tank top, matching comfy bottoms and a white shirt. To complete her look, the Darlings star carried an Adidas sling bag. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in an all-denim look. The actor also donned a black cap and a blue mask.

Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's babymoon

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went to Italy for the babymoon. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a photo from her getaway. In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a blue-coloured printed outfit as she clicked a sunkissed selfie. She ditched makeup and accessorised her look with gold hoops. Sharing the photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss." Sonam Kapoor reacted to the post and penned, "I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!"

The 29-year-old also dropped a clip of her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor enjoying the track Deva Deva of their upcoming film Brahmastra. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen sporting a blue shirt as he grooved to the song. In the caption, she wrote, "the light of my life."

More about Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022. While the couple is waiting to welcome their first baby together, they are also gearing up for their maiden collaboration Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

Image: Varinder Chawla