Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz Enjoys Karaoke Night With Friends

Ileana D'Cruz is in the ninth month of her pregnancy. She is all set to welcome her baby soon. The Barfi actress shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she was seen enjoying a karaoke session with her friends. The actress seemed to be having a fun time in the final leg of her pregnancy.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D'Cruz surprised fans with her pregnancy announcement earlier this year in April.

The actress has been tight-lipped about the mystery man in her life.

Ileana has been sharing updates about her pregnancy journey as she continues to stay abroad during this time.

Ileana parties with her friends

In a short clip, Ileana could be seen in a black dress, which ran below her knees and had a slit. Her baby bump was visible as she grooved to the rhythm and enjoyed karaoke with her friends. The actress and her friends took turns singing I Want to Break Free by Queen. Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, "And thank you for making the night so epic."

(Ileana D'Cruz is currently in the final leg of her pregnancy period | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

The one recording the video was not visible but it could very well be that it was the mystery man in Ileana's life who captured the mom-to-be's fun time on camera.

Ileana details her pregnancy journey

The actress has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media all through this time. Right from announcing that she is expecting to be a mother to this video of her dancing with her friends, Ileana is enjoying her maternity phase. Very recently, she talked bout how "real" the pregnancy fatigue was during the last trimester.

(Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregancy on April 18 | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Even though the actress has not yet revealed her delivery date, the big day is fast approaching.

