Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz Talks About ‘9th-month Fatigue’ In New Post

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy earlier this year and has been giving constant updates about how she’s paving her way through it. She even conducted an AMA session on Instagram to answer the many questions of her fans. Now, the actress has revealed that she is currently in the 9th month of her pregnancy.

3 things you need to know:

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy back in April.

She’d shared the picture of a pendant which featured the initials ‘MAMA’.

The actress still hasn’t revealed who is the father of her child.

Ileana D’Cruz is keeping busy despite third-trimester pregnancy

The Barfi actress took to Instagram and posted a story about her pregnancy. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pink top. While she wore light lipstick, her look was casual. She captioned the picture, “Trying to get some work done, but this 9th-month fatigue is really kicking in.” See the picture here.

(Ileana D'Cruz detailing her journey through the last month of pregnancy | Image: ileana_official/Instagram)

Ileana opens up about weight gain during pregnancy

During one of her AMA (ask me anything) sessions on Instagram, she answered a fan’s question about gaining weight while she goes through her pregnancy. Ileana confessed that the question would be a trigger point initially. She pointed out that it also doesn’t help that doctors and people comment on weight gain during pregnancy.

(Ileana D'Cruz responding to a question about her weight gain during the gestation period | Image: ileana_official/Instagram)

However, she added that the process of going through the pregnancy is a “miraculous wondrous humbling journey.” She admitted that there are days when she’s not feeling great, but her ‘amazing support system,’ consisting of people who love her, reminds her that she is making a ‘literal little human.’ She added that weight is not a deciding factor for her. The Rustom actress ultimately concluded that during pregnancy, one should be happy, healthy, and listen to what their body needs from them.

The man in Ileana’s life remains a mystery

In recent pictures, she gave a slight glimpse of her boyfriend, though his face wasn’t visible. He could even be seen walking Ileana’s dog in some pictures.

(Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram Story featuring the mystery man | Image: ileana_official/Instagram)

However, nothing is evident about who the mystery man in Ileana’s life is. The actress has given slight teases and a few vague glimpses. However, nothing remains conclusive about his identity and the status of their relationship.