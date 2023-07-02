Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz Shares Another Glimpse Of Her Mystery Man

Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, often shares photos of her pregnancy journey on her social media. Ever since the actor announced her pregnancy, a lot of curiosity has been built around her mystery man. While she has mentioned him many times in her posts, the actress yet again shared a glimpse of him on her Instagram stories.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D'Cruz is currently in her third trimester.

Earlier, she was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel.

The actress has not revealed the identity of her baby's father.

Ileana D'Cruz shares a glimpse of his mystery man

The mom-to-be actress shared a monochrome picture on her Instagram Stories that shows a man playing with the actress' pet dog. As usual, the Barfi star has not revealed the face of the man. She captioned the photo, "Puppy love."

(Ileana D'Cruz shared this picture on Instagram Stories | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

In another post, Ileana D'Cruz can be seen showing off her baby bump in a white co-ord set. The photo was from a time when she was cooking in her kitchen. Sharing a photo of herself, the actress wrote, "Note to self: Don't get over-confident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce."

(Ileana D'Cruz shows off her baby bump | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Is Ileana D'Cruz engaged?

Last month, the actress sparked engagement rumours when she shared a picture of herself holding hands with a mystery man. In the shared photo, both of them could be seen sporting rings on their ring finger. The picture was from her babymoon.

(Ileana D'Cruz shared this picture during her date with her mystery man during babymoon | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Later that month, the Rustom actress shared a long post expressing how beautiful it is to be pregnant. Alongside the note, she shared a blurry monochrome photo that shows them enjoying a romantic moment.

Meanwhile, the actress has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram stories regarding maternity cravings, fatigue, and more. On the work front, she will be next seen in Unfair & Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda.