Ileana D Cruz Shares Her Then And Now Photos After Flaunting Baby Bump

Ileana D’Cruz, took to her Instagram stories to share a comparison of her body before and during pregnancy. In the story, she posted a throwback photo from an old photoshoot where she could be seen wearing white crop top with a skirt. She captioned it “Two years ago”. She showcased various poses in the midriff-revealing outfit, highlighting her toned physique at that time.

In contrast, Ileana also shared her recent Instagram post, featuring a ‘bump alert’ picture, symbolising her current pregnant state. Alongside the post she wrote, “Verses now” with heart and eye evil amulet emojis, expressing a mix of emotions towards the changes in her body. The Big Bull actress announced her pregnancy last month, creating a buzz on social media.

Ileana has been keeping her fans updated about her pregnancy journey through social media. A few days prior, she had shared an image of a delicious-looking black forest cake baked by her sister, expressing her excitement over the "preggy (pregnancy) perks". The actor couldn't resist sharing her delight, stating, "Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever." She even posted a photo of a slice of the cake, exclaiming, "Come to mama."

Recently, Mom-to-be Ileana posted a video on Instagram Stories, partially revealing her baby bump. The clip shows her lying on a bed, holding a mug, and giving a glimpse of her growing belly. With the video, she wrote, "Life lately," sharing a candid moment with her fans.

On April 18, Ileana had announced her pregnancy with two photos. The first photo showcased a baby's romper with the slogan "And so the adventure begins," while the second featured a pendant that read "Mama." Expressing her excitement, Ileana wrote in the caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

Ileana D'Cruz work front

Apart from her pregnancy news, Ileana D'Cruz has been actively working in the entertainment industry. She recently appeared in a music video titled Sab Gazab with rapper-singer Badshah. Her last film was The Big Bull, where she shared the screen with Abhishek Bachchan. Her upcoming project is Unfair And Lovely, alongside actor Randeep Hooda. Ileana D'Cruz continues to embrace her pregnancy journey and share it with her fans, along with her ongoing professional ventures.