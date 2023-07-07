Ileana D Cruz Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump In Latest Photo: Cooking Up Quite...

Actress Ileana D Cruz took to Instagram to share a video of herself flaunting her baby bump as she enjoys the final weeks of her pregnancy period. The Barfi! actress has been creating a buzz on social media ever since the announcement of her pregnancy. She has not made her relationship status known to the public.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18.

She is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The actress has not revealed the father of the baby or her relationship status yet.

Ileana D Cruz ‘cooking up quite the bun’

Continuing her pregnancy diaries, Illena took to her social media to share a photo of her growing baby bump. The actress generously informs her followers about her pregnancy updates. Sharing a small video of her pregnancy belly, the actress wrote, “Cooking up quite the bun”.

(Ileana's latest story flaunting her baby bump in an all black outfit. | Image: Ilena D Cruz/Instagram)

Ileana is in the third and final trimester of her pregnancy and is expected to give birth in the coming months. This is not the first time the actress has shared a pregnancy update. She often takes to her social media to share pictures of her baby bump and even talks about her experience of the gestation period.

Ileana D Cruz talks about her third-trimester fatigue and weight gain

Ileana had previously shared a selfie of her tired face on Instagram stories. She asserted that the pregnancy fatigue everyone talks about is true. Listing the difficulties in the third trimester the actress wrote, “K they weren't kidding about that third trimester fatigue.”

(Ileana shared her opinion on weight gain during the gestation period. | Image: Ilena D Cruz/Instagram)

On June 24, the actress hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram in which she spoke about her weight gain journey. When a fan asked her if she is worried about the potential weight gain, Ileana mentioned, “It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it's consistently on your mind. Let me just say I've loved how my body has changed these past few months." She also asserted that weight does not matter to her.