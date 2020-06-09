Netflix Releases A List Of 'Desi Pride' Films That Showcase The LBGTQ+ Life

On the occasion of Pride month, Netflix decided to post a bunch of Indian origin films which talk about the LBGTQ+ community. These films are critically acclaimed and are loved for the way they showcase the harsh realities of life. Have a look at the post by Netflix along with details related to the films here.

Desi Pride by Netflix

1. Evening Shadows

Evening Shadows is a 2019 film which is based on a young man who is being forced to marry a woman against his interest. The film is directed by Saagar Rangayan who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Mona Ambegaonkar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Devansh Doshi in pivotal roles.

2. Super Deluxe

Super Delux showcases four different stories which are connected together through a small coincidence. It features a story on the life of a father who runs away due to an identity crisis and returns home as a transgender woman. The film has been directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles.

3. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a Bollywood film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a lesbian woman who has trouble dealing with the family when the truth is out. This film has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

4. Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons is a Bollywood film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around a dysfunctional family who has come together after ages. The film has been directed by Shakun Batra who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

5. Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish

Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish is a drama film which released in the year 2016. The film revolves around a sex worker who hires a gay songwriter for her disabled son. The film has been written and directed by Deepti Naval. It stars actors like Rajit Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Sanaj Naval in important roles.

6. Noblemen

Noblemen is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a 15-year-old boy who is bullied in a posh boarding school. The film has been directed by Vandana Kataria who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors Kunal Kapoor, Ali Haji, and Mohammed Ali Mir in key roles.

7. Unfreedom

Unfreedom is a crime drama film released in 2014. The plot of this film revolves around a lesbian daughter who fights off an arranged marriage. The film has been directed by Raj Amit Kumar who also contributed to the script. It stars Victor Banerjee, Ail Hussain, and Bhanu Uday in pivotal roles.

8. Loev

Loev is a drama film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around two best friends who go out on a weekend trip. The film has been written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria. It stars Dhruv Ganesh, Siddharth Menon, and Shiv Pandit in pivotal roles.

9. Breaking Free

Breaking Free is a documentary released in the year 2015. The plot of the film revolves around gay activist Sridhar Rangayan who is out to showcase the truth. The film has been written and directed by Sridhar Rangayan. It stars Vivek Anand and Manohar Elavarthi in key roles.

10. Aalorukkam

Aalorukkam is a drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of the film revolves around a father who is travelling in search of his son. The film has been written and directed by VC Abhilash. It stars Indrans, Sreekanth Menon, and Vishnu Agasthya in key roles.

11. Dear Dad

Dear Dad is a drama film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around the bittersweet bond between a father and son and how things shape up with time. This film has been directed by Tanuj Bhramar and stars actors like Arvind Swamy and Ekavali Khanna in pivotal roles.

12. I Am

I Am is a drama film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film showcases four different stories in modern India. This film had been directed by Onir and stars actors like Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, and Radhika Apte, amongst others.

