Musician Monica Dogra Speaks About Her Mother's 'COVID-19 Survival Story'

The Indian-American musician and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant Monica Dogra recently took to her Instagram handle to narrate her mother's COVID survival story. On Tuesday, the musician took to Instagram to share an IGTV video wherein she spoke about the ordeal that her mother went through after she tested COVID-19 positive. Both Monica and her mother are citizens of the United States and are currently living in their apartment there.

Monica Dogra narrates her mother's 'COVID-19 survival story'

Monica Dogra's mother contracted the deadly virus in late February. In the IGTV video shared by Monica recently, her mother revealed how she had lost her taste and strength but when visited the doctors, they treated her for a type of flu because back then, the US had not started testing for Coronavirus. Monica also revealed that her mom lost three of her friends due to COVID-19 and exclaimed saying that it is a real situation. However, she later added that her mother felt better after she took those Flu medicines, but it was just for those fourteen days that she could continue to work and exercise.

Later, on May 20-21, she started feeling drowsy and weak again and it was one of her friends and doctor-nephew who then forced her to go to the hospital. Furthermore, she also spoke about the difficulties she faced to breathe and thus, had to call for an ambulance. On reaching the hospital, Monica's mother was quarantined after her tests were done, revealed they themselves. The mother-daughter duo stated how painful it was for both of them to go through all of this. Sharing the IGTV video, Monica Dogra captioned it writing,

"My mom’s COVID-19 survival story



We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn’t walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for 3 weeks. So depending on a persons access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real.... love to you all.... "

Check out the video below:

