Doctors Warn Against Use Of Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters, Cite Surge In COVID-19 Cases

At least 1,300 medical officials have signed a petition calling against the use of tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the protesters at Black Lives Matter rallies. Unrest has prevailed in many cities in the United States which was triggered by the death of African American George Floyd. Thousands of people have flooded the streets of major cities amid the coronavirus outbreak and police officials have not only advised against such mass gatherings but have even taken violent measures to control the demonstrations.

Citing the fear of a surge in coronavirus cases, the medical professionals including doctors, nurses, disease experts have noted that the measures taken by the police authorities will accelerate the spread of COVID-19 disease. In an open letter, the health experts have said that the police brutality could lead to worsening the situation of coronavirus outbreak which has already spread unevenly among Americans based on their racial orientation. The authorities in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York among other US cities have adhered to tactics like launching fumes of chemical irritants and smoke to disperse the demonstrations.

The medical professionals have noted that they “do not condemn the protests” against white supremacy and showcased their support. They even said that demonstrations are not as risky for the transmission of the fatal disease and therefore have put together a set of guidelines for the government to allow the gatherings and supporting the right of people to protest. They have also advised against the detention of people in confined places including jails or police vans.

One of the guidelines said, “Oppose any use of tear gas, smoke, or other respiratory irritants, which could increase risk for COVID-19 by making the respiratory tract more susceptible to infection, exacerbating existing inflammation, and inducing coughing.”

Some cities decided to curb the use

While public health experts have long opposed the use of tear gas which can turn lethal sometimes, only officials in some cities have agreed on abstaining from its use. On June 5 Seattle’s mayor had announced a 30-day moratorium on tear gas being used by the police officials. Moreover, even California’s governor Gavin Newsroom has called for brand new standards of law enforcement in the wake of nationwide protests. Even a district Court Judge has ordered the Denver police on June 5 to abstain from the use of “less-than-lethal” measures including tear gas, plastic bullets and flash grenades to dismiss the protests over the death of the 46-year-old.

