National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao never ceases to dazzle audiences by taking on new roles. The 37-year-old actor was last seen in an action thriller flick, HIT: The First Case, in which he played the role of a cop and solves a critical case. Now, after playing an on-screen cop, Rao is all set for his forthcoming venture, titled Monica O My Darling.

On Monday, August 29, the makers of Monica O My Darling unveiled the first look at the upcoming crime comedy-drama film, also starring Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Rajkummar Rao shares first look from 'Monica, O My Darling'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared the first posters of his forthcoming film Monica, O My Darling. The first pic features Rao in an intense look as he can be seen looking outside a window blind and it seems like he is noticing something very seriously. The second pic has Huma Qureshi in a beautiful red coloured dress and she can be seen sitting on a chair with a candle placed on the table. The third pic features Radhika Apte dressed in a casual outfit. The other slides have Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikandar Kher and Sukant Goel, who will also be seen playing pivotal roles in Monica, O My Darling.

Sharing the looks, Rajkummar wrote, "Reason #286942 to watch #MonicaOMyDarling: Is kahaani mein bahut dum hai! #MonicaOMyDarling #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix (sic)".

Take a look:

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling is being bankrolled by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner Matchbox Shots. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

(Image: @rajkummar_rao/Instagram)