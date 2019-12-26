Mouni Roy Celebrates Christmas In A Sultry Red Coloured Bikini

Actor Mouni Roy was recently seen in the movie Made In China along with actors Rajkummar Rao. The actor was recently seen unwinding during a beach day after her movie hit the theatres last month. Mouni Roy has been very active on her social media account and is seen giving her fans some vacation goals. She visited many exquisite locations and impressed the netizens with her fashion looks. Mouni recently sported a red coloured bikini as she celebrated the holiday season. Mouni wore a red coloured bikini as she sashayed her way on the beach. Check out her pictures here.

See pictures

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy's Thigh-high Slit Gown Look Is A Treat To Her Fans' Eyes, See Picture

Mouni posted two selfies as she vacationed at an exotic location. The Made in China star was seen wearing a pair of black coloured goggles as she lounged in a poolside chair. She paired the red coloured bikini with a similar coloured shrug that added to the glamour of the outfit.

ALSO READ: Made In China Star Mouni Roy's Posts Get A Lot Of Love From Fans

In a boomerang video, Mouni Roy is seen standing on the beach. She is seen wearing the red coloured bikini along with a similar coloured shrug. She shared the video on her Instagram story and made the netizens fall in love with her as she nailed the look to perfection. She left her hair open in soft waves as she paired the look with a pair of dark coloured shades.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Stuns In These Pictures From Her Instagram Posts

Mouni Roy also shared a few of the pictures on her Instagram account. Mouni’s fans stated that she looked hot, while many showed the pictures with many fire emojis. Television celebrities like Asha Negi, Aashka Goradia stated that the pictures were amazing. Actor Ruchikaa Kapoor and Jibraan Khan added fire emojis on the pictures.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Vacation Diaries: Check Out Best Travel Photos Of The 'Made In China' Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.