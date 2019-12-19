Mouni Roy Vacation Diaries: Check Out Best Travel Photos Of The 'Made In China' Star

Actor Mouni Roy was recently seen in the movie Made In China along with actors Rajkummar Rao. Mouni has been a television actor before making it big in Bollywood. The actor was recently seen unwinding after her movie hit the theatres last month. Mouni Roy has been very active on her social media account and is seen giving her fans some vacation goals. She visited many exquisite locations and impressed the netizens with her fashion looks. Check out some of her best vacation pictures here.

See pictures

Mouni Roy shared a video of herself wearing a loose sweater surrounded by the scenic Kulu Manali. She left her hair open and kept her makeup to a minimum. In another picture, she looked like a dream come true in a light coloured dress. She left her hair open in soft waves and looked glamorous as she struck a pose.

Mouni Roy shared a throwback picture of herself enjoying in Dubai. The picture features her wearing a multi-coloured patterned mini-dress along with a pair of white kicks. In another picture, Mouni is seen flaunting her floral dress at an event. She wore a pair of black ankle-length boots and accessorised with a pair of quirky earrings. She looked glamorous as she nailed the look to perfection.

She wore a patterned swimsuit and is seen enjoying herself. In another picture, Mouni is seen enjoying a beautiful view. She wore a black coloured outfit and longed on the balcony. She looked like an epitome of perfection in the picture.

