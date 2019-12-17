Mouni Roy's Thigh-high Slit Gown Look Is A Treat To Her Fans' Eyes, See Picture

Mouni Roy who was last seen in the movie, Made In China is one of the celebrated faces of Indian television. The actor has also now emerged as a popular face in Bollywood. She is widely loved for her performance in the song Gali Gali from the movie Made In China. Apart from acting, she is also known for her gorgeous dressing and chic looks. Mouni Roy recently set the internet on fire when she posted a picture of herself in a thigh-high slit black gown.

Mouni donned a popular Zofia dress from Deme by Gabriella. The actor teamed it up with a black full-sleeve gown. The gown had a dye print and mesh detailing to it. The look was more glammed up with the gown’s thigh-high slit that showcased her perfectly toned legs. The actor paired the gown with black stilettos. Her makeup was glammed up with black smokey eyes, kohl lashed waterline and nude lips. For hairdo, she went for middle-parted and perfectly straightened.

Mouni posted three different pictures in the same outfit. In the pictures, she is seen giving different sensuous poses. Mouni captioned all the pictures as, "feeling feline".

Mouni Roy is gearing up for a new upcoming movie, Brahmastra. The movie is a muti-starrer scheduled to release in 2020. Brahmastra has been creating much excitement as the two stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen together on the big screen for the first time. The film is supposedly the start of the promised trilogy and the movie is all set to hit the big screens in May 2020. As reported, the film is going to focus on Shiva, a reluctant hero who goes on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love.

