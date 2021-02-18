Mouni Roy Plays Tug Of War With Cub, Swears She Used All Her Strength | WATCH

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the thrilling day she had with a wild cat. In the video shared by her, the actor is seen having a tug of war with a cub captured in the video. Mouni revealed in the post that though she used all her strength at pulling the rope, she could not stay put.

Mouni Roy's Instagram video shows her thrilling day with Liger

In the latest video shared by Mouni on her Instagram handle, she is seen saying, “I cannot pull…he is not even moving” before she got pulled towards the barrier separating her and the cub. The actor even mentioned in the video, “I swear I am using all my strength”. Sharing the video, she captioned the video post as “I swear I did!!! The Liger & I at random”.

In the post, the actor was seen wearing a pair of white pants and white crop top and paired it up with a black blazer. She rounded up her look with white shoes and left her hair open with a middle parting. Check out the video post below.

Mouni Roy's video

Netizens react to Mouni Roy's latest post

A number of netizens sent much love and kind regards to the actor and left kiss and heart emoticons on the video post shared by the actor. Many other people also complimented how beautiful she was looking in the post. Several other people even appreciated her efforts to spend more time with animals. Several other people commented on the post that even the cub wants Mouni, which is why it was pulling her close to itself. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Mouni Roy had previously posted a video where she was seen having a great time at The Park in Dubai. The video had a montage of scenes from her trip to the park where she fed a number of animals like a koala bear, giraffe, cub and kingfisher bird. Check out the post of the same below.

Mouni Roy's vacation

Apart from that, Mouni Roy had also posted a series of pictures where she was seen "Chasing sunsets". The actor was seen donning a swimsuit as she posed in front of a giant wheel and sunset in the background. Take a look at the pictures from her Instagram handle below.

